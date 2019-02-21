Action Alert!
A slow start this year?   We need $9,498 more by the end of the month to get our Catholic mission on track for 2019.   Thanks!
Catholic World News

After McCarrick sex abuse verdict, money and power questions remain

February 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On February 16, the Vatican announced the laicization of Theodore McCarrick.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.