Catholic World News
After McCarrick sex abuse verdict, money and power questions remain
February 21, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: On February 16, the Vatican announced the laicization of Theodore McCarrick.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!