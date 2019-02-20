Council of Cardinals hones plan for reorganizing Roman Curia
CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals, meeting at the Vatican this week, continued revising a draft of an apostolic constitution, to be entitled Praedicate Evangelium, which will reorganize the offices of the Roman Curia. In consultation with Pope Francis the Council decided that the draft should now be shared with the leaders of national episcopal conferences, the synods of Eastern Catholic churches, the heads of conferences of religious superiors, and current Vatican officials.
The Council of Cardinals will hold its next meeting in April.
