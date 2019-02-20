Catholic World News

Call on the new Congress to address hunger, USCCB and CRS urge

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The heart of the suggested message to members of Congress: “I am writing to urge you to address hunger around the world and support those experiencing hunger in the new Congress by protecting poverty-focused international assistance in the FY20 federal budget.”

