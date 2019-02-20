Catholic World News

French bishops firmly condemn anti-Semitism following recent incidents

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Bishops’ Conference of France wrote this letter to the Chief Rabbi of France following recent anti-Semitic incidents, including the defacing of gravestones with swastikas.

