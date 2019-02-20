Catholic World News

Filipinos march to express concern over threats to life

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the Mass for the annual walk for life, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila preached on “the mother’s womb, the womb of the family, the womb of society ... Let us pause, and thank God for life and for the mission to nurture it, promote it, defend it and share it.”

