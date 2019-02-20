Catholic World News

Australian Anglican body to defrock bishop over abuse inaction

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Rt. Rev. Richard Appleby “did nothing after he was told by a victim ... he had been sexually abused” by an Anglican cleric, according to the report.

