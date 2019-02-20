Catholic World News

Syrians have the right to decide their own future, patriarch says

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the Syriac Orthodox Church since 2014, criticized the absence of the Syrian representatives from an international discussion on the nation’s future at the Munich Security Conference.

