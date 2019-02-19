Catholic World News

Salesian missionary among victims of terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Cesar Fernandez, a Spanish Salesian, was one of five people killed in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso. Two other Salesians, who were accompanying Father Fernandez, survived the attack.

