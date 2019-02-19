Catholic World News

McCarrick to continue to live in Kansas Franciscan friary for time being

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Mr. McCarrick will continue to reside at the St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria until a decision of permanent residence is finalized,” the Diocese of Salina said in a statement issued after the Vatican’s announcement of the laicization of Theodore McCarrick. Bishop Gerald Vincke of Salina “hopes that this decision may help bring healing” and “expresses his gratitude to the Capuchins at St. Fidelis Friary for their charity and compassion shown to all who seek refuge in the Church, as well as the remarkable people of Victoria for their mercy in this difficult situation.”

