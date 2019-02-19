Catholic World News

Asian bishops call on international community to address Rohingya crisis

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In spiritual unity with Pope Francis,” who met with Rohingya refugees during his 2017 apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh, “let us not close our hearts, or look the other way,” said a leading prelate in the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

