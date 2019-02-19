Catholic World News
Iraqi cardinal: eliminate ‘ideology of jihad’ and concept of ‘holy war’ against Christians
February 19, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, spoke at the Munich Security Conference.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!