Missionary bishop links abuse crisis to homosexual priests, Internet

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In this interview, Spanish-born Bishop Juan José Aguirre Munoz of Bangassou (Central African Republic) discusses the Islamist persecution of Christians as well as the abuse crisis, which he attributed in part to “the entrance of homosexual priests to the seminary, who have lived their homosexuality within the Church in the 1970s to the 1990s.”

