Catholic World News

Vatican sets the stage for abuse summit

February 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 18 press conference (video), organizers of the upcoming Vatican abuse summit discussed the meeting’s agenda, unveiled a website (www.pbc2019.org), and fielded questions on homosexuality, the abuse of vulnerable adults, and other topics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!