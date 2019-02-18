Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals—the body advising Pope Francis on reform of the Vatican bureaucracy—is holding its 28th meeting in Rome this week. During the 3-day meeting, stretching from February 18 to 20, the cardinals will continue their discussion of a new apostolic constitution governing the responsibilities of the Roman Curia.



Once informally known as the “Council of Nine,” the group now has only six members, following the removal of Cardinals George Pell, Javier Errazuriz, and Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya.

