Catholic World News
Churches at Colombian border work to help desperate Venezuelans
February 18, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: An average of 5,500 Venezuelans fled their country each day in 2018, and an estimated 3 million have fled since 2015.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!