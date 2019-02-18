Catholic World News

Churches at Colombian border work to help desperate Venezuelans

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An average of 5,500 Venezuelans fled their country each day in 2018, and an estimated 3 million have fled since 2015.

