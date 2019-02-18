Catholic World News

Pope cancels sanctions against Nicaraguan priest-poet Ernesto Cardenal

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ernesto Cardenal, the former Nicaraguan culture minister who defied St. John Paul II’s order to resign from his position in the Sandinista government, is 94 years old and dying, according to the report.

