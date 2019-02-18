Pope cancels sanctions against Nicaraguan priest-poet Ernesto Cardenal
February 18, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Father Ernesto Cardenal, the former Nicaraguan culture minister who defied St. John Paul II’s order to resign from his position in the Sandinista government, is 94 years old and dying, according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 2:00 PM ET USA
I wouldn't be smiling as St. John Paul II "publicly wagged his finger" of warning in my face, as Cardenal is shown doing in the photograph in the cited article. Pope Francis might forgive this style of dissenter, but God has this little hangup called "repentance." Perhaps the Pope has privileged information about Cardenal's conversion of heart. We ought to pray that this is the case and that all liberation theologians turn to fully embrace the Church of Christ.