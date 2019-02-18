Catholic World News

Family asks Pope’s help in finding missing imam

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On February 15, Pope Francis received Cheikha Rabab Sadr, president of the Imam Sadr Foundation and a Lebanese woman ranked among Arab Business’s “100 Most Powerful Arab Women.” Her brother, Imam Musa al-Sadr, disappeared in Libya in 1978.

