Catholic World News

Preserve and transmit the tradition of the Church Fathers, Pope tells Augustinianum

February 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with members of the Patristic Institute Augustinianum in commemoration of its 50th anniversary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!