US bishops decry President Trump’s order to fund border wall
February 18, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to President Trump’s decision to take executive action to fund a border wall, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration said that “the wall first and foremost is a symbol of division and animosity between two friendly countries. We remain steadfast and resolute in the vision articulated by Pope Francis that at this time we need to be building bridges and not walls.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 1:32 PM ET USA
Division and animosity between two friendly countries? The only animosity that I noticed was twofold: (1) Trump's claim that Mexico would pay for the barrier, and (2) the political "Establishment's" and Church "Establishment's" "never Trump" attitudes. The true travesty of justice is the ongoing failure of Congress to re-establish a guest-worker immigration program, like that of the 1960s, that would relieve the pressure at the border. The guest workers that I knew in the 1960s supported it.