Catholic World News

US bishops decry President Trump’s order to fund border wall

February 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to President Trump’s decision to take executive action to fund a border wall, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration said that “the wall first and foremost is a symbol of division and animosity between two friendly countries. We remain steadfast and resolute in the vision articulated by Pope Francis that at this time we need to be building bridges and not walls.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.