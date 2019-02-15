Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller says Pope surrounded by bad advisers

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a new interview with Der Spiegel, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, says that Pope Francis has become unfortunately “dependent” on aides who are guided by “base motives.” The former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith says: “Unfortunately, he is surrounded by people who have little understanding of theology and of the Church’s social teaching, but who do not wish to abandon the centuries-old mentality of the courtier.”

