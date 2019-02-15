Catholic World News

Miracles reported in Egyptian hometown of Coptic Martyrs

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a book on the lives of the 21 Coptic Christians who were beheaded by the Islamic State in 2015—The 21: A Journey into the Land of Coptic Martyrs—author Martin Mosebach reports that “everybody is talking about miracles” in the hometown of most of the victims.

