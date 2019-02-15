Catholic World News

Vatican, Italy agree to standards for academic credentials

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has signed a new agreement with the government of Italy, providing standards for the mutual recognition of academic credentials issued by institutions of higher education.

