Catholic World News

Malawi prelate urges religious to avoid partisanship as election violence rises

February 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Nyasa Times

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholicism is thicker than politics,” said the administrator of the Diocese of Dedza, Malawi. “We must unite in preaching the rightful teachings of God.” The southeastern African nation of 19.8 million (map) is 27% Protestant, 18% Catholic, and 12% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!