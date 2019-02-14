Catholic World News

In Niger, Catholic communities persevere after missionary priests are withdrawn

February 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 20 million (map) is 80% Muslim. Following the September kidnapping of one missionary priest, three others were withdrawn from the region, while two remain.

