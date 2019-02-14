Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols hopes every parish priest will ‘hold his head high today knowing Cardinal Newman is declared a saint’

February 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Newman’s exploration of faith, depth of personal courage, intellectual clarity and cultural sensitivity make him a deeply admired follower of Christ,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said following the Vatican announcement that the Pope had approved a decree paving the way for Blessed John Henry Newman’s canonization.

