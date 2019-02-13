Catholic World News

Indian state passes resolution to help Dalit Christians

February 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 1% Christian. The Dalits were once more commonly called “untouchables.”

