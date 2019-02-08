Catholic World News

US bishops’ spokesman backs Venezuelan hierarchy in country’s crisis

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ international-justice-and-peace committee has issued a statement of support for the bishops of Venezuela “and with all those working for a peaceful and just solution to the crisis there.” Bishop Timothy Broglio called for the delivery of humanitarian aid to ease a “dire” situation in which thousands face malnutrition and disease. The regime of President Nicolas Maduro, which the Venezuelan bishops have condemned as illegitimate, is currently blocking international aid shipments.

