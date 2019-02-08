Catholic World News

Cardinal sees ‘historical significance’ in Vatican-Beijing pact

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, the prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization, said that the Vatican’s pact with China has “historical significance” and will lead to a “new chapter of the Catholic Church in China.” In an interview with L’Osservatore Romano the cardinal said that the accord is the product of lengthy negotiations that began under Pope John Paul II and continued under Benedict XVI before achieving an accord last year under Pope Francis.

