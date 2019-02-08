Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch calls for liturgical changes

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We distinguish between essence and contingent, between the divine that remains firm and the human that is variable,” Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako wrote in a letter. Citing the Church’s “missionary dimension,” the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church added that “we are a Church, not a museum called to preserve a certain heritage.”

