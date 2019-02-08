Catholic World News

Military archbishop regrets US withdrawal from nuclear treaty

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I am concerned for the potential of a new arms race,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “I ask all Catholics and people of good will to join in prayer for renewed, earnest dialogue among world leaders.”

