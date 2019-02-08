Catholic World News
Ecumenical Patriarch, Greek prime minister issue strong call for seminary’s reopening
February 08, 2019
» Continue to this story on Archons.org
CWN Editor's Note: The Turkish parliament closed the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople’s Halki seminary in 1971.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!