Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch, Greek prime minister issue strong call for seminary’s reopening

February 08, 2019

Continue to this story on Archons.org

CWN Editor's Note: The Turkish parliament closed the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople’s Halki seminary in 1971.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

