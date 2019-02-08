Catholic World News

‘Together against human trafficking’ is theme of February 8 world day of prayer

February 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking takes place on February 8, the feast day of St. Josephine Bakhita.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!