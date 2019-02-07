Catholic World News

Prisons must preserve hope for inmates, Pope says

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Prisons need to be increasingly humanized,” Pope Francis said in a February 7 audience with staff from the Regina Coeli prison in Rome. He added that every prison should “always have the window open to hope.” The Pontiff said that prison staff work “requires inner strength, perseverance, and awareness of the specific mission.” He also decried overcrowding and inadequate funding for prisons.

