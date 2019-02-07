Catholic World News

Italian missionary, kidnapped in 2013, reported alive, in ISIS control

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, who disappeared in Syria in 2013, is still alive and being held by forces loyal to the Islamic State, the Italian ANSA news service reports, citing Kurdish sources.

