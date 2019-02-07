Catholic World News

Italian protesting clerical abuse arrested in front of the Vatican

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The police officers took me to get a coffee, they hugged me, they were moved,” said a man who alleged he was abused by a priest 30 years ago. “I have had help from everyone—journalists, police officers, normal people—but not from the Church.”

