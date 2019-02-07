Catholic World News

Reformed churches’ organization urges action against discrimination, authoritarianism, and nationalism

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Over 230 Protestant denominations that have roots in John Calvin’s theology belong to the World Communion of Reformed Churches. The Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity has engaged in dialogue with this body (and its predecessor organization, the World Alliance of Reformed Churches) since 1970.

