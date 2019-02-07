Catholic World News

Covington pro-life student’s lawyers warn dioceses of possible legal action

February 07, 2019

Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Three Kentucky dioceses, as well as the Archdiocese of Baltimore, were among the individuals and organizations warned of possible legal action for libel and defamation.

