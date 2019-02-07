Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission publishes reflection on ‘robotization of life’

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The authors of “Robotization of Life: Ethics in View of New Challenges” discussed the primacy of the human person and criticized an EU Parliament proposal to grant legal personhood to sophisticated robots.

