Catholic World News

India closes down orphanages in ‘baby-selling’ inquiry

February 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Government officials have shut down sixteen orphanages, including one operated by the Missionaries of Charity, as a result of an investigation by a state commission in Jharkhand, which was looking into charges that administrators were selling babies. The Missionaries of Charity have strongly denied involvement in the sale of children to prospective adoptive parents.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!