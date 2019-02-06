Catholic World News

Pope ready to mediate in Venezuela if both sides ask

February 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told reporters that he would be willing to mediate in Venezuela’s political crisis—as requested by President Nicolas Maduro—but only if opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by many nations as Venezuela’s legitimate government leader, also asks for his involvement. The Pontiff made this remark to journalists accompanying him on his flight back to Rome after his visit to Abu Dhabi.

