Laicized US missionary refuses to renounce ministry in East Timor

February 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, police in the Southeast Asian nation (map) have been “hesitant to arrest [the ex-priest] because he is still a respected and well-connected figure among the ruling elite, who admire him for his contribution to the country’s independence struggle and his efforts to help marginalized people.”

