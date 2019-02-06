Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, recalls journey to United Arab Emirates

February 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “This was the first papal visit to the Arabian peninsula and took place 800 years after St. Francis of Assisi visited Sultan al-Malik al-Kamil,” Pope Francis said on February 6 in Paul VI Audience Hall. “The providence of God wished to see a Pope named Francis make such a journey, and I thought often of the saint, for it helped me keep the Gospel and the love of Jesus Christ close to my heart.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!