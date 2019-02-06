Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen renew support for legislation to protect faith-based foster care, adoption providers

February 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act of 2019 has been introduced by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

