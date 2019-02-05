Catholic World News

Bid to ban infanticide blocked in US Senate

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Legislation to outlaw the deliberate destruction of babies who survived abortion was blocked in the US Senate by Patty Murray, a Democrat (who identifies as Catholic) from Washington. Senator Ben Sasse, the sponsor of the bill, had sought unanimous consent, saying: “You’re either for babies or you’re defending infanticide.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

