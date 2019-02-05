Catholic World News

Arlington bishop deplores racist photographs associated with Virginia’s governor

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In recent days, the Commonwealth of Virginia has witnessed public officials, including our Governor, make callous statements ignoring the dignity of unborn children and jeopardizing the safety and protection of those even in the process of being born,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge. “Now, with the extremely disturbing photos in Governor Northam’s medical school yearbook, we see another offense against the dignity of human life—the sin of racism.”

