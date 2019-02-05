Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops join in criticism of repressive Maduro regime

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Mexico said that they “unite their voices to the brother bishops of Venezuela, who denounce and complain about the deterioration of democratic life in their country.”

