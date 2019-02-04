Catholic World News

UAE Minister of State hails Pope’s visit as milestone event

February 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, an alumnus of the University of Southern California, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and oversees the nation’s ports.

