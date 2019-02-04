Catholic World News

Defense of the unborn is ‘cornerstone of the common good,’ Pope Francis tells politicians

February 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Their killing in huge numbers, with the endorsement of States, is a serious problem that undermines the foundations of the construction of justice,” Pope Francis said in a message to the board of directors of Italy’s pro-life movement. “When life itself is violated at its emergence, what remains is no longer the grateful and enchanted welcome of a gift, but a cold calculation of what we have and what we can use. Then even life is reduced to a one-time-use consumer good.”

