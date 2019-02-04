Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: papal visit to United Arab Emirates opens new page in interreligious relations

February 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The presence of the Pope will be an encouragement” for Christians, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, so that they may “continue to be a vibrant community” and “to strengthen their witness and their contribution for the construction of a world of dialogue, reconciliation, and peace.”

