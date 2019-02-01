Catholic World News

European court upholds conviction of Bishop Williamson for Holocaust denial

February 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Daily Mail

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights has dismissed an appeal by Bishop Richard Williamson, affirming his conviction for violating Germany’s law against Holocaust denial. The traditionalist bishop, once a member of the Society of St. Pius X, has been dismissed from that group and excommunicated (for the second time) by the Vatican after illicitly ordaining a Brazilian bishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!